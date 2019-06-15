Landmark business burns in large early morning fire in Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple west Texas Fire Departments responded to a fire in Slaton early Saturday morning.
The fire happened at 255 West Garza, in Slaton. 911 Dispatch received a call around 2:46 a.m. from Jason Bautista, an employee of Klemke’s Sausage Haus, reporting of smoke in the building.
The fire involved the landmark Slaton business, Klemke’s Sausage Haus and Antique Shop, as well as the Slaton Family Medical Clinic.
Slaton Fire Department arrived on scene and found the structure full of smoke. Firefighters initially entered the building to find the source of the fire but were forced to retreat as conditions became worse, instead working defensively to prevent the fire spreading to more structures.
As of 9:30 a.m., responders were still onscene to prevent re-kindling and spreading. Residents of Slaton are advised that smoke will be present for several hours, and citizens should limit their exposure to the smoke.
The owners of the Slaton Bakery say their building nearby is fine. However, they will be closed today. If you have placed an order for today they will be contacting you directly. Roads near the scene will remain closed for the time being. The owners of Slaton Bakery have started a GoFundMe for the owners of Klemke’s. You can find a link to make a donation here.
A GoFundMe has also been set up for Dr. Al Bendeck and the staff of Slaton Family Medical Clinic. You can make a donation by following the link here.
The cause of the fire is currently ruled undetermined and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to assist in the investigation.
Approximately 91 customers were affected by power outages from this fire and they are working to get services restored.
100 responders from 22 different emergency response organizations assisted in containing and putting out this blaze:
City of Lubbock Fire Rescue
Buffalo Springs Volunteer Fire Department
Ransom Canyon Volunteer Fire Department
Idalou Volunteer Fire Department
New Deal Fire and Rescue
West Carlisle Fire and Rescue
Wolfforth Fire and Rescue
Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department
Ralls Volunteer Fire Department
Post Volunteer Fire Department
Tahoka Volunteer Fire Department
Lubbock County Road and Bridge
Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office
Lubbock County Commissioners Precinct 2
Slaton Police Department
Slaton Public Works
Atmos Energy
Xcel Energy
Tucker Oil Company
Nutrien Ag Solutions
Strawn Energy Services, LLC
We will work to keep you updated on this developing story.
