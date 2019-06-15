Red Raiders fall to Wolverines in CWS Opener

OMAHA, NE (KCBD) - The Red Raiders fell to the Michigan Wolverines, 5-3 in the first game of the 2019 College World Series.
The game was played in front of 24,148 strong, which was the highest attended game one in four years.
Here’s your scoring breakdown:
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead over the Red Raiders after scoring a run in the first from a sacrifice fly to right field.
(Heading into the game Michigan was 35-6 on this season; when they scored first)
In the top of the third, Michigan kept rolling putting up three more runs on the score board.
After falling behind 4-0 in the top of the third, the Red Raiders responded with a Brian Klein two run home run.
(It was his second home run of the year, and the second time ever that a Red Raider has hit a home run at the College World Series.)
After that there wasn't any scoring for both teams until the bottom of the sixth - that was when Dru Baker picked up an RBI on an ground out to second base.
With the game now being a one run ball game (4-3), the Wolverines got a little separation in the top of the seventh.
Michigan would score a run off an error, Josh Jung would under throw Warren and the runner from second would come around to score.
From there the scoring would stop, as Michigan defeats Texas Tech, 5-3.
With the loss, Texas Tech drops down to the losers bracket and will play again on Monday at 1 p.m.
34 of the last 38 National Champions won the opening game of the College World Series.
Last year, Oregon State lost their opening game of the CWS but would eventually win the National Championship.
