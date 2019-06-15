Strong to severe storms possible Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Scattered showers and storms are possible across the South Plains this evening.
A cold front and dry line will combine to bring the risk for severe thunderstorms through midnight tonight.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10:00 PM Saturday for much of the viewing area including Lubbock and Plainview.
Large hail, 75 mph wind gusts and frequent lightning will be possible near the stronger storms that develop.
It will turn windy and cooler overnight with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.
North winds keep temperatures cooler on Sunday with highs in the 80’s. Storm chances are much lower on Sunday.
