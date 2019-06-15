Texas Tech student recounts terrifying hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech student suffered serious injuries in a hit and run that happened on 19th Street near Quaker Ave on June 1. His family has taken to Facebook to share what happened and encourage people to do the right thing.
Aaron Ramos said he never imagined something like this would happen to him. He has a fractured pelvis, foot and L-5 vertebrae, as well as road rash on his leg.
His mother, Janie Ramos, said she is thankful Aaron is alive.
“All they could tell me was that he had been in an accident and was heading to the emergency room,” Janie said.
Janie said it is the call a mother never wants to get.
Aaron was walking home from his mother’s apartment in the early hours of the morning when he was hit by a car.
“All I heard really was the tire hit the curb and then I blacked out and then the next thing I knew I couldn’t move or anything, I was just stuck there. All I could raise was my arm,” Aaron said.
He was unable to move as cars passed by. Aaron was on the ground, raising his arm and calling for help.
“I didn’t think I was going to survive, to be honest,” Aaron said. “It felt like forever.”
Finally, someone stopped and called for an ambulance, which took Aaron to University Medical Center.
Aaron and his mother say they are not focused on catching the person who hit him.
“It’s just more of the fact they left me there, that’s what gets me,” Aaron said.
“It just is very disappointing that somebody could leave another human being just on the side of the road and not know if they were dead or alive, I don’t know how someone could live with that,” Janie said.
Janie said she just wants people to be more careful and do what is right.
“He’s a son, he’s a brother, he’s a friend, he’s a boyfriend. He’s a lot of things, and I think people need to be more humane and remember that when accidents like this happen it’s an accident, don’t make it worse,” Janie Ramos said.
The case is being investigated and detectives are asking anyone with information on the hit and run to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.
