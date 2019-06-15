Unusual plane featured in South Plains Airshow has Lubbock roots

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Chad Bartee says the idea started with a phone call. “He calls me and says ‘I have this idea, it’s called the Yak 110′... and I’m like 'I’m listening.’”
That phone call from Bartee’s friend Jeff Boerboon was simplistic in its approach, but maybe not in execution. “He goes ‘What we’re going to do, we’re going to bolt two Yak 55′s together, and we’re going to put a jet engine underneath it...'"
Bartee laughed, “'Okay, I’m still listening.'" he said, admitting he thought Boerboon might be insane.
That strange phone call in 2016 has led to one of the most unusual and unique planes to take to the skies, the Yak 110.
The plane is a one of a kind ‘tri-motor’ aircraft, meaning it has the two Yak 55 propeller engines and a jet engine from a Learjet 24. “It’s truly one-of-a-kind, never been done before type aircraft,” said Boerboon.
The Yak 110 made its jet debut in April of 2018, and was in its first air show last summer.
Since then, it’s traveled to a number of additional shows before flying for the first time this weekend at Bartee’s home airshow in Slaton. “This airplane is coming back home,” said Bourboon. “They will see something and hear something that you would never expect at the Slaton airport.”
Gates open for the South Plains Airshow Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. For more information, visit the Texas Air Museum’s website at thetexasairmuseum.org.
For more information on the Yak 110, and to see additional videos of it in action, visit yak110.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.