Great Grilling Weather For Father’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy Father’s Day! We have excellent weather for Dad’s to enjoy the day outdoors by the grill.
A mix of clouds and sun working with a weak cold front will help to keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s with slight chance for showers and possible thunderstorm mainly to the east of the Caprock this afternoon.
Tomorrow temperatures begin to warm up and the dry-line will become sharp enough along the TX/NM state line to offer an opportunity for thunderstorm development Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday’s rain chances depend on how the storms impact the region the previous night but temperatures will be back in the 90′s by afternoon.
A warming trend will persist through the week with high temperatures reaching the upper 90′s again by Friday. Rain chances will remain slim and mostly exist where heat provides enough lift to create showers and a few thunderstorms.
Friday marks the first official day of Summer but high temperatures will be on the mild side compared to the triple digits this time last year.
