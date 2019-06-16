Incendiary fire behind Copper Caboose under investigation by Fire Marshal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an incendiary fire behind Copper Caboose overnight.
Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the Copper Caboose restaurant at 5609 Villa Drive for a reported fire.
When responders arrive at the restaurant, they found the fire had been put out. The fire had been discovered by two men walking in the back alley.
They notified restaurant management as well as those of the neighboring game room. The game room manager called 911 while the restaurant manager grabbed the fire extinguisher from the kitchen.
They fire was kept contained to the northeast exterior wall and extinguished. The fire has been classified as ‘incendiary.’
Incendiary fires are classified as deliberately ignited, under circumstances in which the person knows that the fire should not be ignited. An incendiary fire is not necessarily a fire that meets the legal definition of an arson fire, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.
