Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs $250 billion budget including TTU Vet School funding

For the 2020-21 budget, lawmakers didn’t use money from the state’s savings account, known as the Economic Stabilization Fund or “rainy day” fund. Instead, they authorized an unprecedented $6.1 billion withdrawal from the fund that can be used in a “supplemental” budget that covers unpaid bills from the last budget cycle. That money will go toward Hurricane Harvey recovery funds for school districts, future disaster preparedness and leftover Medicaid expenses, among other uses.