Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, No. 8 Texas Tech is set to play against No. 5 Arkansas at 1 p.m. in an elimination game during the College World Series.
- Both teams are set to play against each other after losing their series openers on Saturday.
- Today’s game marks the second consecutive year Tech will play Arkansas in the CWS.
- All of the final round of games will air on an ESPN network and can be streamed on the ESPN app or on WatchESPN.com.
- Read more details here: No. 8 Tech to Face No. 5 Arkansas Monday in Elimination Game
One person suffered minor injuries and four dogs were killed after a Sunday house fire in the 5700 block of 36th Street.
- Authorities also say one dog in the house is unaccounted for.
- Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the house after 7:30 p.m. after smoke was reported coming from the house’s vents.
- One resident inside the home suffered from minor smoke inhalation.
- Read more about that fire here: 4 dogs killed in Sunday evening house fire
The South Plains might see its first 100-degree day this year. This may come as the official first day of summer is Friday.
- Friday could hit 100, while Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are expected to be in the high-90s.
- So far this year the highest the South Plains has reached is in the mid-90 degree range.
- There is a slight chance of storms today and Tuesday around the area.
- Watch for more weather updates in the Weather section of the KCBD app or website.
In international news, the CEO of Boeing has conceded a “mistake” was made in handling cockpit problems with the 737 Max jet.
- Two Max jet planes crashes shortly after take off, once in October in Indonesia and another in March in Ethiopia.
- The Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators about a safety indicator in the plane’s cockpit that did not work properly.
- Boeing’s CEO said there was not consistent communication with public on some of the cockpit problems that may have led to the crashes.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Boeing CEO concedes ‘mistake’ with planes in 2 fatal crashes
