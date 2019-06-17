4 dogs killed in Sunday evening house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue says four dogs have died and one is unaccounted for after a structure fire in the 5700 block of 36th Street.
The call came in at 7:37 p.m. with reports of smoke coming from the vents and eaves of the structure. Responders quickly got control of the fire by 7:51 p.m.
One resident was home at the time of the fire and suffered minor smoke inhalation. Two dogs were rescued.
Crews said the fire was in the kitchen and spread into the attic. We’ll continue to update this story as Fire Marshals conduct their investigation.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.