Emergency crews respond to fire at central Lubbock apartment building

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department responded to a fire around 4:15 Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to the Western Oaks Apartments in the 4600 block of 52nd Street. Smoke was showing when units arrived.
According to the Lubbock Fire Department, later reports noted fire in the attic and the wall between apartments. Lubbock police blocked 52nd Street between Salem Avenue and Utica Avenue.
Power and water were shut off to four apartments. No injuries were reported from the blaze.
LFD reports that the situation is under control and will be providing details as they become available.
