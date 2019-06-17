KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maximus

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Maximus
By Michael Cantu | June 17, 2019 at 6:55 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 8:57 AM
Maximus, KCBD's Pet of the Day for June 17. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maximus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Maximus is a 4-year-old husky-heeler mix who has been with LAS since January.

He is housebroken and trained, and loves to take long walks while on his leash.

Adoption fees for Monday, June 17, have been waived.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

