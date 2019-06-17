KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maximus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maximus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Maximus is a 4-year-old husky-heeler mix who has been with LAS since January.
He is housebroken and trained, and loves to take long walks while on his leash.
Adoption fees for Monday, June 17, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
