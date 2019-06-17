Klemke’s fire still smouldering, Slaton Bakery closed this week

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - It has been two days since a massive fire destroyed several businesses at Slaton’s Downtown Square. Firefighters continue to monitor what is left because of hot spots reigniting. The hot spots will be a threat for the next couple of days.
The State Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating the cause of the fire, but as of now, there are no details on how the fire started. Witnesses say it could have been electrical, but that is not from officials.
The fire started just before 2:45 a.m. Jason Bautista, an employee of Klemke’s Sausage Haus, called 911 after reporting smoke in the building. The fire destroyed Klemke’s Sausage Haus and Antique shop and the Slaton Family Medical Clinic.
Klemke’s had been in business for more than 30 years, since 1987. Slaton Family Medical Clinic has been around for more than 30 years as well.
Help arrived but despite the efforts of 22 area fire crews and agencies and about 100 responders, the fire spread from the restaurant to their antique shop, formerly an old movie theater, and down to Slaton Family Medical Clinic.
Chad Wilson of Slaton Bakery reported the store will be closed at least through this week due to smoke from Saturday’s fire at Kelmke’s. This will allow for clean up and assessment of damages.
Slaton Family Medical Clinic will have an office in the SEDCO building, located at 4119, 101 N 9th St., Slaton. Patients will need to enter through the left hand side of the building.
The owners of Slaton Bakery have started a GoFundMe for the owners of Klemke’s. You can find a link to make a donation here.
A GoFundMe has also been set up for Dr. Al Bendeck and the staff of Slaton Family Medical Clinic. You can make a donation by following the link here.
The Slaton Bakery released the following statement on social media:
Update: Monday 06/17/2019
We will be closed at the bakery for at least a week.
We are having a professional smoke removal company remove the smoke damage. Additionally, our gas meters have been knocked out by a wall that exploded across the alley and are unsure when the gas lines will be repaired. Please forgive us for not being able to open sooner. We appreciate all the LOVE, PRAYERS AND SUPPORT that is being given to us and more importantly our neighbors the Klemke's and Bendecks.
People have been asking how they can help... If you are moved to and are able to donate, please help our neighbors thru the following links or the Slaton Methodist Church fund.
Thanks so much, The Wilson Family and the Slaton Bakery
Roads remained closed around the scene of the fire. Drivers should look for alternative routes into downtown.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.