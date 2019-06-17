Lubbock Code Enforcement reaches 2018 total weed violation cases, seeks more contractors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The number of reported weed violation cases for 2019 has already reached the total number reported last year.
“With the increase in rain we’ve seen, obviously, the increase in weed cases goes along with that,” City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Director Stuart Walker said.
Walker tells KCBD there are currently around 12,750 cases that have been submitted to the Department. Those come from submissions by citizens or inspectors.
“We have 250 cases right now that are ready to be mowed, just waiting on an available contractor to get those lists and get out there and get those properties mowed,” Walker said.
Properties that are in violation of the ordinance, which restricts uncultivated weeds or other vegetation to less than eight inches, are given a warning and then reinspected in seven days. If they are still in violation, the properties are placed on a list to be mowed by a contractor. The bill is stuck with the owner of the property.
“If we have a lot of properties they’re out doing them as fast as they can,” Walker said. “But, I’m always looking for additional contractors. If anybody is interested in being a private contractor for the city, they can contact our office. We have a contractor packet that we give them that explains the requirements and the way the system works.”
Contractors need general liability insurance, worker’s compensation for employees and either a tax ID or Social Security number.
Walker encourages all residents to comply with the ordinance, which is in place for your health and safety.
“You don’t want tall weeds and rubbish in those neighborhoods,” Walker said. “They provide habitats for vectors of disease, insects and wildlife, rubbish as well, same issues. If you let those weeds grow up, once they die, they become a fire hazard.”
Walker asks residents to continue to contact their office if there is a violation in your neighborhood.
“We don’t want things to fall through the cracks,” Walker said. “If something was written up, and it didn’t get mowed or assigned to a contractor, that’s an issue we want to fix and we want to get someone out there as quickly as possible.”
For information on contacting Code Enforcement or reporting a violation, click here.
