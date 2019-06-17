Red Raiders hit 3 home runs to eliminate Arkansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With their backs against the wall, the Red Raiders hit three home runs and got a huge two out RBI triple from Cody Masters in the bottom of the 8th to eliminate Arkansas 5-4 Monday afternoon.
Just like the College World Series Opener vs. Michigan, the Red Raiders fell behind early trailing 3-0 after 3. The Red Raiders bats came alive in the 4th, Senior Cameron Warren hit his 18th homer of the season, a two run shot that went 421 feet, pulling Tech within 1 at 3-2.
In the 5th, Texas Tech leadoff hitter Easton Murrell, an Arkansas transfer, hit his first home run of the season to tie the game at 3. Josh Jung gave the Red Raiders the lead with a solo long ball, his 15th of the season to put Tech up 4-3 in the sixth. After his shaky start, Caleb Killian settled down going seven strong innings giving up three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts. Arkansas scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly in the 8th to make it 4-4.
The Razorbacks are the first team eliminated from the College World Series.
The Red Raiders (45-19) advance to another elimination game 6pm Wednesday night facing tonight’s Michigan/Florida State loser. If victorious, the Red Raiders then would have to beat the Michigan/Florida State winner twice to advance to the Best of 3 National Championship Series.
Texas Tech is now 3-7 all-time in the College World Series in Omaha.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.