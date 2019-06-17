Red Raiders hit 3 home runs to eliminate Arkansas

In the 5th, Texas Tech leadoff hitter Easton Murrell, an Arkansas transfer, hit his first home run of the season to tie the game at 3. Josh Jung gave the Red Raiders the lead with a solo long ball, his 15th of the season to put Tech up 4-3 in the sixth. After his shaky start, Caleb Killian settled down going seven strong innings giving up three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts. Arkansas scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly in the 8th to make it 4-4.