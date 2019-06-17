Severe storms possible across portions of the South Plains Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10:00 P.M. Monday for the Western South Plains.
The watch does not include Lubbock at the moment.
Some of the cities in the watch area include Muleshoe, Littlefield, Levelland, Morton, Plains, Denver City, Brownfield and Seminole.
The main severe weather hazards include large hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area this evening and overnight tonight. Storm coverage should gradually decrease by daybreak.
Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning may also occur near any storms that develop this evening and overnight.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 60’s across the immediate Lubbock area.
Partly sunny skies are expected Tuesday with isolated storms possible. Highs top out in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. Southwest winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon.
The rest of the week heats up with highs between 95 and 100 degrees Thursday and Friday.
