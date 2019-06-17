Severe threat late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms are again likely in the KCBD viewing area late this afternoon through evening. Coverage, again, will be spotty so the chance of a storm and rain at any given spot is low. The strongest storms may produce large hail, and as storms collapse this evening there may be damaging wind gusts.
While storms are possible nearly anywhere in the viewing area, the greatest potential for severe storms is over the western KCBD viewing area. You can see the area in the forecast graphics included in today's video. Location and timing are discussed in the video as well.
There may be severe weather watches and warnings issued later today. For the latest please see the forecast and Interactive Radar in our free KCBD Weather App and on our free KCBD Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather. Make sure you have the “Tornado/storm” icon selected under the “Alerts” layer in either platform. If you don’t already, allow severe weather notifications in our Weather App. By doing so you will get warnings as they are issued, even if the weather app is not running at the time. You can download/update the app at https://apple.co/2sevJ4N for iOS and https://bit.ly/2IQrALz for Android.
For the forecast for today’s Tech’s game in the College World Series, enter the zip for Omaha, 68102, in the upper right of the current conditions box on our Weather Page.
Additional storms, possibly severe, will be possible Tuesday. Storm and rain chances will diminish the rest of the week while temperatures climb.
Friday was the hottest day of the year up until that time, with a high (measured at the Lubbock Airport) of 95°. Then Saturday arrived and became the hottest day of the year, so far, with a high of 97°. It was the tenth 90-Degree-Day of the year for Lubbock. As of the end of the day Sunday the average temperature for the month so far (an average of each day's averaged low and high temperature) was down to 2.4° below the norm.
Each day will be successively hotter through Friday, the first "official" day of Summer - the Summer Solstice is at 10:54 AM CDT, and it may bring Lubbock its first triple-digit temperature of the year. The numbers and more are in our forecast, available 24-7 in our Weather App and on our Weather Page.
This year so far:
Number of 100-Degree-Days...... 0
Number of 90-Degree-Days...... 10
Hottest temperature........... 97° on June 15
Hottest this June so far...... 97° on June 15
A 90-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 90 degrees (in practice, due to rounding, 89.5°). A 100-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 100 degrees (in practice, due to rounding, 99.5°).
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 64°, one degree below the average low for the date. The high was 87°, which is four degrees below the average for the date. The June 16 record low is 49° (1917 and 1981) and the record high 108° (1924 and 2011). For today, June 17, Lubbock’s average low is 65° and the high 91°. The record low is 53° (1938, 1945, and 1999) and the record high 112° (2017).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:59 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:37 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.