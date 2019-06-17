3 suffer moderate injuries after crash near 34th Street, West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people are recovering in a Lubbock hospital with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Loop 289 and 34th Street.
For an extended period of time, the eastbound lanes of 34th Street were blocked off at the intersection. However, those lanes are now open and clear.
Authorities were called to the scene at around 8:20 a.m., according to Lubbock police. A van and pickup were the only two vehicle involved in this crash.
Three people were taken to the hospital, the driver of the van and two people inside the pickup.
An initial investigation has found the driver of the van was heading south on the loop’s access road and did not stop at a red light when it was hit by the truck, according to Lubbock police.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.