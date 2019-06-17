Xcel upgrades power grid in Wilson, aimed at modernizing its infrastructure

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel Energy has announced the completion of a $1.5 million grid enhancement project in Wilson, a town more than 20 minutes southeast of Lubbock. The project includes a replaced substation, new utility poles, more neutral wire and replaced transformers.
This project will increase the town’s energy capacity to meet current and future energy demands, according to an Xcel news release. Now the town of almost 500 people has the option of using neighboring power sources and replacement parts if there are any power outages.
New improvements include replaced substation transformers, 85 new utility poles, four miles of neutral wires, more than 60 replaced transformers and some more protection devices.
This grid makeover, as Xcel is calling it, is nearly an entire new grid for the town, which is thought to make it more resilient in the case of any bad weather.
“The small communities of our Texas service area sometimes get overshadowed by the gains our larger towns in the region are making,” Ben Jaime, manager for Community and Economic Development for Xcel Energy’s Texas South region, said in the release. “But Wilson and so many other towns like it are an important part of our regional economy, and investments in the systems that deliver power in these communities benefit everyone on the South Plains in one way or another.”
