Abbott signs bill requesting the study of possible extension of I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill directing the Texas Department of Transportation to study the possibility of extending Interstate I-27.
The study will consider whether I-27 can be extended from the northern panhandle to Laredo.
John Osborne is chairman of the board for Ports to Plains, a non-profit organization that has been working for the last 20 years for additional investments in the infrastructure highway system from Laredo to Canada.
“There’s all kinds of studies that need to be done and determine the best routes, as well as the environmental impacts and the economic impacts, and so we’re excited that the governor signed this bill so we can continue moving this project forward as fast as possible,” Osborne said.
Osborne said the bill Abbott signed on June 10th establishes committees of business and political leaders, as well as economic development corporations and chambers, that will help TXDOT with their study.
“This is that next study that basically looks at all the different segments across Texas from the tip of Texas to Amarillo. From Lubbock all the way down through Lamesa, where it then splits between Midland and Big Spring, connects back up over in San Angelo and then goes on down to Laredo,” Osborne said.
Osborne said he anticipates the study will show how positive the project will be, not only for the many rural towns of West Texas, but also for I-35.
“Rather than those trucks go from Laredo, the busiest inland port in the United States, on up to Dallas, where there’s a tremendous amount of congestion, many of those can actually divert and come up I-27, so it will actually help our partner cities over in the more urban areas of Texas,” Osborne said.
The extension of the interstate would allow drivers to bypass smaller towns to reach larger destinations, reducing traffic in those rural communities. Osborne said those small towns not on the corridor will still benefit from the interstate nearby.
“It does give them access to freight and mobility, and also anytime you have interstate and highways being built, it’s much safer than say two lane roads,” Osborne said.
Osborne said the extension of I-27 would benefit Lubbock, creating additional access for Lubbock businesses to receive freight, a much quicker process with an interstate that comes direct from Laredo.
“It also improves things for us from a manufacturing and from a distribution standpoint, and all of those attributes then allow for more residents to want to actually live here and continue to grow our city for the future,” Osborne said.
