Buckner, AgriLife Extension to host 3 ‘Difficult Family Discussions’ workshops in late June, July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services and Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock will host three workshops centered around difficult family conversations, aimed towards children 10-17 years old, and their parents or legal guardians.
Workshop topics are “Sharing Your Values and Expectations with Teens” on June 26, “Growing Up – Puberty and Reproductive Health” on July 17 and “Cooking Together" on July 31. All will take place from 10 a.m. to noon inside the Buckner Family Hope Center at 1510 South Loop 289.
The workshops are free to attend, however those who wish to attend are asked to pre-register by emailing Nancy Trevino-Shafer at nancy.trevino-shafer@ag.tamu.edu or call the AgriLife Extension office at 806-775-1740.
There will also be childcare services offered to those who need it; that is free as well.
