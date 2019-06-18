Dallas man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Plainview road

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department reports 29-year-old Caleb Stephens of Dallas is in critical condition in University Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle while lying on a road in Plainview.
Police report the incident happened at 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West 5th Street, according to Plainview PD. When police arrived they found Stephens on the road and found he was hit by a blue 2003 Audi.
An initial investigation found Stephens was lying on the road and was not seen by the driver. Police do not know why Stephens was lying on the road but there is a possibility alcohol could have played a factor in this incident.
Stephens has since been taken to Lubbock’s UMC, where he remains in critical condition. No arrests were made in this incident.
