Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Texas Tech Red Raiders live to see another game in the College World Series after a 5-4 win on Monday.
- Tech played against Arkansas on Monday in Omaha, starting the game a bit slow and falling behind until the fifth inning.
- The Red Raiders were able to hold a lead up until the end of the game.
- Arkansas is now the first team in the CWS to be eliminated. Tech will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Florida State.
- Read more here: Red Raiders hit 3 home runs to eliminate Arkansas
Storms passed through the South Plains last night, leaving some communities without power for a short while.
- This morning people in O’Donnell may be without power as the city’s volunteer fire department reports there is a city-wide outage.
- Residents of O’Donnell should expect power to be restored to the area around 7 a.m.
- Lyntegar Electric Cooperative also reported about 1,009 customers had no power from the southeast of Loop 289 to the northwest areas of Meadow.
- If there are any significant changes, a story will be posted on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website.
A local key shop is out $2,000 worth of material after a weekend burglary.
- George Delacruz, the owner of George’s Lock and Key Shop, said his store on 50th Street was burglarized.
- Now Delacruz is worried those burglars might take aim at other people’s property and take advantage of the tools stolen.
- KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz has some tips on how to avoid being a burglary victim: $2,000 worth of car unlocking tools burglarized from local key shop
