Isolated severe weather possible throughout Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The severe weather threat will be somewhat greater today versus yesterday. Storm coverage, however, will remain spotty which will limit the area affected. While the greatest threat will be over the southeastern viewing area, a severe storm is possible at any point in the KCBD viewing area.
With the above in mind, that severe weather will be possible at any given spot, the spotty coverage means few locations will end up with severe weather. Of course, that might not be relevant if a severe storm moves over your location. The main risk again is large hail, but some storms may produce strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.
In addition to the introduction of a moderate risk area, another item that is different from yesterday - when storms developed first out west and then moved eastward - is today storms may start nearly anywhere in the viewing area. Storms will be possible by late afternoon not just over the far western viewing area, but over eastern areas as well.
Like yesterday, severe weather watches and warnings may be issued. Please watch for them in our free Weather App and on our Weather Page using the Interactive Radar. Make sure you have the “Tornado/storm” icon selected under the “Alerts” layer in either platform. One of the quickest ways to receive warnings is through our Weather App. When you set the app to allow severe weather notifications you’ll be notified if a warning is issued for your location even if the weather app is not running. You can download/update the app at https://apple.co/2sevJ4N for iOS and https://bit.ly/2IQrALz for Android.
For the forecast for today's Tech's game in the CWS, enter the zip for Omaha, 68102, in the upper right of the current conditions box on our Weather Page.
Temperatures will rise a couple degrees today and a couple more tomorrow. A slight chance of storms returns Wednesday, though will favor the eastern viewing area. Temperatures will rise a couple more degrees Thursday, which looks dry in the viewing area. Temperatures will rise a couple more degrees Friday, which I still expect to be our hottest day of the year up to that point. A slight chance of storms has been introduced in our forecast for Friday and the weekend.
As previously mentioned, Friday is the first "official" day of Summer. The Summer Solstice is at 10:54 AM CDT. It is considered the "longest day" of the year, a reference to the amount of time between sunrise and sunset - 14 hours and nearly 23 minutes. Beginning Saturday the amount will decrease each day until the Winter Solstice (10:19 PM CDT December 21).
A trace of rain was recorded at the Lubbock airport late yesterday and again overnight. The total for June so far is 1.22". The average month-to-date is 1.84". The total for 2019 so far is 8.10", which is right on the average year-to-date of 8.05".
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
2.11 Muleshoe 2SSW
1.45 Amherst 1NE
1.37 Morton 1ENE
1.35 Aspermont 3NE
1.00 Rotan 5W
0.89 Welch
0.83 Snyder 3E
0.82 Caprock Canyons State Park
0.79 Seagraves 1SW
0.75 Earth 9WSW
0.74 Olton 6S
0.68 Floydada 2NNE
0.63 South Plains 3ENE
0.62 Denver City 7WNW
0.59 New Home
0.55 Gail 2ESE
0.52 Plainview 1S
0.50 Aiken 3WSW
0.49 Tatum NM 2SW
0.47 Brownfield 2S
0.43 Anton 6SSW
0.41 Silverton 7ESE
0.39 Wolfforth 6SSW
0.35 Snyder 3SSW
0.31 Fluvanna 3WNW
0.24 Levelland 4S
0.24 Abernathy 5ENE
0.24 Vigo Park
0.21 Plains 3N
0.21 Jayton 1SSE
0.19 Seminole 2NNE
0.18 Turkey 2WSW
0.18 Hart 3N
0.17 Happy 1E
0.17 Dimmitt 2NE
0.17 Tulia 2ENE
0.15 Roaring Springs 3N
0.13 Tahoka 3NNE
0.12 Sundown 8WSW
0.12 Smyer
0.10 Reese Center
0.10 Dora NM 2SW
0.07 Guthrie 10WSW
0.07 O'Donnell 1N
0.05 Lamesa 2SE
0.05 White River Lake 6NW
0.04 Post 1NE
0.04 Lake Alan Henry 1NW
0.02 Friona 2NE
0.02 Hackberry 2 SSE
0.02 Hobbs NM 5NW
0.02 Northfield 1S
0.01 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
0.01 Spur 1W
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community’s center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Plainview 1S” is the rain gauge one mile south of the center of Plainview. Rainfall in Plainview may have been less or greater.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 61°, four degrees below the average low for the date. The high was 89°, two degrees below the average for the date. The June 17 low is 53° (1938, 1945, and 1999) and the record high 112° (2017). For today, June 18, Lubbock’s average low is 65° and the high 91°. The record low is 47° (1945) and the record high 107° (1924).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 9:00 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:37 AM CDT.
