Isolated severe weather possible throughout Tuesday

Like yesterday, severe weather watches and warnings may be issued. Please watch for them in our free Weather App and on our Weather Page using the Interactive Radar. Make sure you have the “Tornado/storm” icon selected under the “Alerts” layer in either platform. One of the quickest ways to receive warnings is through our Weather App. When you set the app to allow severe weather notifications you’ll be notified if a warning is issued for your location even if the weather app is not running. You can download/update the app at https://apple.co/2sevJ4N for iOS and https://bit.ly/2IQrALz for Android.