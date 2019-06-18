LP&L updates on installation of smart meters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power and Light began installing new advanced meters here in the city in May. Currently, it’s at almost at 10 percent of its total installation process of smart meters.
Matt Rose with LP&L said the digital meters give customers more information quicker and it also helps the company identify and help customers during power outages.
The Company is installing about 107,000 electric smart meters. The City of Lubbock’s Water Department is installing about 85,000 smart meters as well. “We have about 13,000 Electric meters that have been deployed in the field, and then waters going to have about 4000 that they’ve, so it’s a total of right at 17,000” said Rose.
Rose said this is the second year in a row customers will not see a base rate increase on their bill. "We have frozen the base rate these last two years. And looking out the next few years. We do not forecast I need to adjust that base rate." LP&L also announced in May, customers will pay less to get their electricity. The savings of about $9 dollars per thousand kilowatt hours. But with summer heat starting in West Texas, customers tend to use three times more electricity, on average, during summer months.
Rose said, “Our customers need to be aware of that. They're going to see their usage going up. And so, their overall cost therefore goes up because they're using more electricity, but your rate has gone down.”
Installation of the new smart meters is expected to last until may 2020.
