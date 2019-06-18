LP&L updates on installation of smart meters

Rose said this is the second year in a row customers will not see a base rate increase on their bill. "We have frozen the base rate these last two years. And looking out the next few years. We do not forecast I need to adjust that base rate." LP&L also announced in May, customers will pay less to get their electricity. The savings of about $9 dollars per thousand kilowatt hours. But with summer heat starting in West Texas, customers tend to use three times more electricity, on average, during summer months.