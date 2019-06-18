Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lubbock County; Hail damage and high winds expected

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Bailey County in northwestern Texas... Southwestern Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Radar indicates 4 to 8 inches in portions of Bailey County and extreme southwest Parmer County. The heaviest rain was from just south of Farwell to West Camp. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Muleshoe, Farwell, West Camp, Progress and Lariat. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.