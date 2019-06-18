Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lubbock County; Hail damage and high winds expected

- Terry, TX
- Lubbock, TX
- Lynn, TX
- Hockley, TX
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
- Terry, TX
- Yoakum, TX
At 940 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Denver City, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Denver City and Tokio.
- Lamb, TX
At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Olton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Olton and Fieldton.
- Lamb, TX
- Bailey, TX
At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Bula, or 12 miles west of Littlefield, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Littlefield, Sudan, Amherst, Needmore, Spade, Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge, Bula and Enochs.
- Bailey, TX
- Parmer, TX
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Bailey County in northwestern Texas... Southwestern Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Radar indicates 4 to 8 inches in portions of Bailey County and extreme southwest Parmer County. The heaviest rain was from just south of Farwell to West Camp. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Muleshoe, Farwell, West Camp, Progress and Lariat. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
- Curry, NM
- Roosevelt, NM
At 736 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 3 and 8 inches of rain have already fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Southeast Clovis, Farwell and Texico. This includes Highway 70 south of Clovis almost to the Route 202 intersection, and Highway 60 east of Clovis to Farwell.
- Chaves, NM
- Quay, NM
- Lincoln, NM
- Curry, NM
- Roosevelt, NM
- De Baca, NM
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 TO EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN CENTRAL NEW MEXICO THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY LINCOLN IN EAST CENTRAL NEW MEXICO THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 4 COUNTIES CURRY DE BACA QUAY ROOSEVELT IN SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY CHAVES THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTO, BITTER LAKE WILDLIFE REFUGE, BONITO LAKE, CLOVIS, FORT SUMNER, LOGAN, MIDWAY, PORTALES, ROSWELL, RUIDOSO, TUCUMCARI, AND YESO.
- Gaines, TX
- Ward, TX
- Eddy, NM
- Presidio, TX
- Reeves, TX
- Ector, TX
- Jeff Davis, TX
- Loving, TX
- Martin, TX
- Brewster, TX
- Dawson, TX
- Culberson, TX
- Midland, TX
- Pecos, TX
- Andrews, TX
- Crane, TX
- Lea, NM
- Winkler, TX
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW MEXICO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO EDDY LEA IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST TEXAS BREWSTER CULBERSON JEFF DAVIS PECOS PRESIDIO REEVES IN WESTERN TEXAS ANDREWS CRANE DAWSON ECTOR GAINES LOVING MARTIN MIDLAND WARD WINKLER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALPINE, ANDREWS, ARTESIA, CARLSBAD, CARLSBAD CAVERNS NP, CRANE, EUNICE, FORT DAVIS, FORT STOCKTON, HOBBS, JAL, KERMIT, LAMESA, LOVINGTON, MARFA, MENTONE, MIDLAND, MONAHANS, ODESSA, PECOS, PRESIDIO, SEMINOLE, STANTON, TATUM, AND VAN HORN.
- Cochran, TX
- Terry, TX
- Castro, TX
- Yoakum, TX
- Lamb, TX
- Bailey, TX
- Parmer, TX
- Hockley, TX
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS BAILEY COCHRAN HOCKLEY LAMB TERRY YOAKUM IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS CASTRO PARMER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMHERST, BOVINA, BROWNFIELD, DENVER CITY, DIMMITT, FARWELL, FRIONA, HART, LEVELLAND, LITTLEFIELD, MEADOW, MORTON, MULESHOE, OLTON, PLAINS, SUNDOWN, WELLMAN, AND WHITEFACE.
