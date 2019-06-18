The Slaton Bakery thankful for community stepping up during neighborhood fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The fire was nearly three days ago, but the community of Slaton is still feeling the effects of the fire and explosion that happened right next door.
“We suffered from smoke damage, The smoke was really bad… you couldn’t see in front of you,” said Chad Wilson, one of the partners of The Slaton Bakery, and whose grandparents took over the company over 70 years ago. “Fortunately, we got all of the smell out, but there’s a little bit of residue that’s been swept on everything.”
Wilson was in awe of what a fire and an explosion can do...especially when he looked behind his business to see destruction.
“You went from everything’s fine… to having nothing in a matter of hours. It’s horrible to watch your friends go through,” he said referring to Klemke’s Sausage Haus and the Slaton Family Medical Clinic next door.
The bakery suffered minor damages that he says firefighters told him could have been much worse... And now Wilson is contemplating a major question:
"Something that we're really struggling with is why was we spared?"
Now, Wilson says he looks around is marveling at everyone who is trying to help out.
"We've been in communication with people calling and texting and emailing and Facebooking seeing if we're okay and what they can do. We've had people donate money for relief efforts of our neighbors from all over Texas."
He says this kind of community spirit has been going on since five in the morning on Saturday when he first saw the fire.
"Some of our friends are farmers. They were local business owners, bringing water to firemen. They were bringing gasoline to the fire trucks. Our county commissioner was crawling on the roof here to put a water hose to keep our roof wet and cooler.”
For the rest of the week, he says they’re closed, but this isn’t stopping him from wanting to give back to those in need by starting a Go Fund Me page for Klemke’s Sausage Haus.
"It helps them get by until insurance and it can help keep their employees paid and things like that."
The owners of The Slaton Bakery have started a GoFundMe for the owners of Klemke’s. You can find a link to make a donation here.
A GoFundMe has also been set up for Dr. Al Bendeck and the staff of Slaton Family Medical Clinic. You can make a donation by following the link here.
