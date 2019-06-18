Strong thunderstorms possible tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area this evening and overnight tonight.
A cold front across the Texas Panhandle will track southward tonight.
Storms may also form across New Mexico and move across the viewing area this evening ahead of the slow-moving frontal boundary.
Some of the storms could become severe.
The main severe weather hazards include large hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning may also occur near any storms that develop this evening and overnight.
Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 60’s for the Lubbock area with cooler temperatures possible north of Lubbock.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with lower rain chances in the forecast.
Highs end up in the lower to middle 90’s.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.