SWAT responds to barricaded man in trailer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriffs and SWAT responded to an armed man barricaded in a home south of Shallowater.
Around 3:00 p.m. Lubbock County Emergency crews were called to the Fay Ben Mobile Home park at 7322 CR 6100.
A man was believed to be inside one of the trailers with a gun. A 12-year-old child was in the home but has since been recovered without injury.
The SWAT vehicle and LSO Mobile Command vehicle were called to the scene. The man was eventually removed from the home. He did not sustain any injuries.
We will continue to bring updates on this developing story.
