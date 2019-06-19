Culver could be going to Cleveland or Atlanta after Thursday’s NBA Draft, AP says

The Atlanta Hawks, having finished their season 29-53, landed two picks in the top 10. They were expected to take the number one pick, but the lottery gave that to the New Orleans Pelicans, leaving them the chance of grabbing the coveted Zion Williamson; but they also have the fourth pick after trading with the Lakers, an article with the Associated Press considered the possibility that the pick could be traded to Atlanta, leaving them open to pick up Culver before Cleveland.