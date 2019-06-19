Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the first criminal charges have been filed against former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Chief Financial Officer, Shane Smith.
- Smith turned himself into law enforcement officials Tuesday, but was released on a $20,000 bond and had to surrender his passport.
- Smith has been criminally charged with wire fraud, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
- Read more about Smith’s charges here: Shane Smith, former Reagor-Dykes CFO, pleads guilty to wire fraud
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have another game in the College World Series today, playing Florida State at 6 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.
- Coach Tim Tadlock said Bryce Bonnin will pitch today.
- Also during practice on Tuesday, second baseman Gabe Holt was seen practices with a cast on his hand. He hasn’t played since the Super Regional round, when he broke the tip of his thumb.
- KCBD’s Devin Ward has captured some of the excitement from fans in Omaha. Read that here: Red Raider fans believe in Omaha
President Donald Trump has officially launched his 2020 presidential campaign, debuting his new slogan “Keep America Great.”
- The president hosted a rally in Orlando, Florida and laid out his plans for another term in office.
- During the rally, Trump again made promises of building a border wall along the southern border, criticized Democrats for trying to sabotage his office and accusing news outlets of spreading fake news.
- Read more about Trump’s rally from the Associated Press: Trump rehashes gripes, rips ‘radical’ Dems in 2020 launch
And for those who don’t have any lunch plans settled today, the free High Noon Concert will take place outside the Lubbock County Courthouse.
- Food and drink vendors will be out and free music will be provided. Today’s performer is Mark Gillham.
- The High Noon Concert will take place every Wednesday until Aug. 7.
- Get more details here: High Noon concerts continue through August
