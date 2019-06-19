Pay It Forward: Donation given to Scottish Rite’s program for dyslexia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipients were the folks who help run Lubbock’s Scottish Rite Take Flight program, which helps children with dyslexia learn to read.
Teachers with the program help students for countless hours teaching them how to read.
So for their efforts, WesTex Federal Credit Union and KCBD NewsChannel 11 gave a monetary donation to the program.
