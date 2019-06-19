Police diverting traffic on MSF at 82nd Street in Wolfforth because of crash

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Police and EMS are on the scene of a crash that happened just after 11 a.m. on the Marsha Sharp Freeway and 82nd Street in Wolfforth.
Traffic is being diverted to the service roads until the crash is cleared.
It happened in the westbound lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and involved a blue vehicle and possibly a semi truck.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash is cleared from the roadway.
