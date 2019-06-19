Red Raider fans believe in Omaha

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On day four of the College World Series, mother nature threw a curve ball at the action on the diamond. But, that hasn’t stopped the traditions at the Greatest show on Dirt.
After Texas Tech defeated Arkansas Monday night, the former Southwest Conference foe was eliminated from the College World Series. Now the Red Raiders go on to play Florida State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
That means the Razorbacks flags have been lowered and seven flags still soar in Omaha and the winner of Wednesday’s game claims a spot in the national semi-finals
“It felt a little bit like redemption after getting beat last year by Arkansas,” Kelly Christiansen, Texas Tech fan and Omaha native, said. “That was something to look forward too - obviously to avoid elimination. But, to just keep playing. But, you know to get a little revenge on a team that beat you last year at the College World Series, so that was good.”
The win over the Razorbacks gave fans new life and a new belief here in Omaha.
“I tell you what, they can win (Wednesday) and then the next day,” Rick Stevens, former Red Raider Baseball player, said. “If they take it one game at a time and one inning at a time - then it could be good.”
“Now I think we are set up really well, I really do,” Lyle Donathan, Red Raider baseball fan, said. “I really do, because we are going to get some rest for our guys. Playing every other day isn’t going to bother our guys , and so I think we will be alright.”
Now, the Red Raiders are set to face Florida State, a team that’s playing for their head coach.
In a news conference before the College World Series coach Tim Tadlock was asked if Florida State could win the entire series.
“Believe me, if we weren’t here, yeah, absolutely," Tadlock said. "There was a time where absolutely you’re thinking about it being 11′s last year and you’re going, until you qualify, you’re going, it would be really cool if he could win this deal.”
