Red Raiders facing Florida State in CWS elimination game, 0-0 in 4th inning

UPDATE: Texas Tech is facing Florida State in a College World Series Elimination Game Wednesday night.
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 8 Texas Tech baseball team faces Florida State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in an elimination game at the 2019 College World Series at T.D. Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.
All of the final round of games will air on the ESPN family of networks and can be streamed on the ESPN app or on WatchESPN.com. As always, Tech games can be heard on 97.3 FM, the 97.3 app, the TuneIn app and online at TexasTech.com.
The Red Raiders (45-19) and Seminoles (42-22) look to stave off elimination in game nine of the CWS on Wednesday. Tech dropped its opener to Michigan, 5-3, but advanced with a 5-4 win over No. 5 Arkansas on Monday. The Seminoles topped the Razorbacks, 1-0, before suffering a 2-0 loss to Michigan on Monday.
Wednesday's game against the Seminoles will be the third meeting all-time between the two clubs. The prior matchups came in Tallahassee, Fla., in 2016 with Tech splitting a two-game set. Wednesday will mark Tech's 11th all-time CWS game and its first against an ACC school.
Tech picked up its third CWS in program history on Monday. Three Red Raiders went yard in the contest, while sophomore Cody Masters crushed a two-out RBI triple in the eighth inning to send Tech past No. 5 Arkansas, 5-4. After getting down 3-0 early, junior Caleb Kilian threw seven strong innings, matching his career high with nine strikeouts.
Sophomore Bryce Bonnin (6-1, 4.42 ERA) will get the start for Texas Tech. The right-hander is 3-0 in six starts since joining the weekend rotation. His first start in the tournament was a dazzling performance against No. 22 Dallas Baptist where he threw seven scoreless innings with three hits allowed.
Florida State will hand the ball to sophomore right-hander Conor Grady (9-5, 3.64 ERA). Grady is 1-0 in the NCAA Tournament, throwing seven innings and yielding a run on six hits in FSU's win at Georgia to secure the Athens Regional title.
The Seminoles are making their 23rd appearance in the College World Series during the 40th and final season under legendary head coach Mike Martin. Their 23 trips ranks third among schools, while their 17 trips under Martin are tied for the most by a single coach. One of the last four teams in, FSU swept through the Athens Regional and swept the first two games at the Baton Rouge Super Regional to secure a spot in Omaha.
The 2019 postseason marks the 14th appearance for the Red Raiders. Tech is one of three schools in the nation to earn a top-8 national seed in three of the last four years. The Red Raiders have spent 13 weeks ranked in the top-10 by at least one of the six major polls.
The Red Raiders hosted the opening round in Lubbock for the seventh time in school history and is the only program to host a regional for four consecutive years. Tech dispatched Army, 11-2, then put the clamps down on Dallas Baptist for 3-2 and 3-0 wins. It was the second straight year Tech has swept the regional round.
The duo of Jung and Warren picked up several accolades over the last week. They've combined for 10 All-America honors overall and placement on the Rawlings All-Midwest Region Teams. Additionally, Jung was named the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award winner on Wednesday. Redshirt freshman Clayton Beeter also owns a Freshman All-America honor.
Seven Red Raiders were selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft last week. Jung was taken No. 8 overall by the Texas Rangers, becoming the second first-round pick in program history and the first since 1989. Sophomore Gabe Holt (223rd – Milwaukee Brewers), junior Caleb Kilian (236th – San Francisco Giants), junior Taylor Floyd (313th – Milwaukee Brewers), junior John McMillon (322nd – Detroit Tigers), junior Caleb Freeman (440th – Chicago White Sox) and senior Cameron Warren (654th overall – Cincinnati Reds) were also taken. Tech had four players taken in the first 10 rounds for the second-consecutive season. Under Tadlock, Tech has had 48 Red Raiders drafted, including 19 in the first 10 rounds.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will move on to the national semifinals, where it will need two wins against Michigan to advance to the championship series.