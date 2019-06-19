Sheriff identifies man involved in SWAT standoff near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man involved in the SWAT standoff that happened Tuesday afternoon near Shallowater.
Just before 2:30 p.m., LSO received a call from a person in reference to a welfare check, then called back to cancel the request. Deputies advised dispatch they would still be responding to check on the caller.
Deputies arrived to the 7300 block of County Road 6100 and met with the female who said her husband struck her with the stock end of a shotgun during a domestic, and that her 12-year-old son was inside the home with the suspect. The victim said her husband was armed.
Due to the circumstances and barricaded subject, SWAT was notified, and activated.
Once SWAT arrived, they were able to remove the 12-year-old from the home unharmed.
After several attempts to make contact with the suspect, SWAT deployed chemical agent, made entry and took the suspect into custody without incident.
The female was transported by EMS to be checked for injuries. The suspect was also transported by EMS for clearance.
The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Chet Alvin Crawford. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and possession of brass knuckles, which is considered a prohibited weapon.
His bond has been set at $31,000.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.