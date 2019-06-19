Spur to hold 2nd annual Big Dog BBQ cook-off June 21-22

Also in Swenson Park will be the city’s second annual IBCA-santioned Big Dog Barbecue Cook-off (named for Spur’s school mastcot, the Bulldogs), featuring two dozen or more cooks vying for top prize money. Cooks will check in, set up their rigs, and begin firing up the grills Friday at 1:00 p.m.; entries will be turned in the following afternoon, with judging taking place for various meats between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and winners announced at 4:30 p.m. that day.