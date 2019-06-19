Summer heat headed your way

Summer heat is headed your way. Just in time to greet the first day of Summer. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 80s in the northwest to the upper 90s over the far southwestern KCBD viewing area. Elsewhere peak temps generally will be in the low and mid-90s. More heat than we’ve experienced all year (so far) highlight our forecast for tomorrow and Friday. Lubbock is expected to top out near 100 degrees both days. As you can see in our forecast here on our Weather Page, the forecast for both days is 99°. Triple-digits are expected over a good deal of the southern viewing area tomorrow.