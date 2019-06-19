Summer heat headed your way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storm coverage yesterday was spotty, as expected if you read yesterday morning’s post here. You can view the coverage in the video which is posted alongside this story. You can view measured rainfall totals later in this story.
Storm coverage today should be even less. A few, but isolated, storms are likely late this afternoon and evening. So, while for any spot in the viewing area there is a slight chance of a storm and rain, there is a much greater chance it will remain dry. And while severe weather is not expected it is always a good idea to remain weather aware. Where it does rain, it may be heavy.
There's also a low potential for a storm during this evening’s scheduled College World Series game between Tech and Florida State in Omaha. The most likely time would be near the start of the game. Outside of any storm activity the weather will be quite mild: Decreasing cloudiness, a nearly calm wind, and temperatures in the 70s (near 70 by the end of the game). For the latest forecast enter the zip for Omaha, 68102, in the upper right of the current conditions box here on our Weather Page.
Summer heat is headed your way. Just in time to greet the first day of Summer. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 80s in the northwest to the upper 90s over the far southwestern KCBD viewing area. Elsewhere peak temps generally will be in the low and mid-90s. More heat than we’ve experienced all year (so far) highlight our forecast for tomorrow and Friday. Lubbock is expected to top out near 100 degrees both days. As you can see in our forecast here on our Weather Page, the forecast for both days is 99°. Triple-digits are expected over a good deal of the southern viewing area tomorrow.
There were a few downpours late yesterday, one over a small portion of southern Lubbock and another in the vicinity of the airport on the north side of the City of Lubbock. The airport recorded 0.55″ of rain. The total for June so far is 1.77″, which is 0.17″ shy of the month-to-date average of 1.94″. The total for 2019 so far is 8.65″, which is 0.50″ above the average year-to-date of 8.15″. Last year at this time the total was 3.64″.
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
0.81 Rotan 5W
0.81 White River Lake 6NW
0.56 Paducah 10SW
0.51 Lake Alan Henry 1NW
0.49 Spur 1W
0.48 Fluvanna 3WNW
0.43 Tahoka 3NNE
0.43 Earth 9WSW
0.41 Graham 5SSW
0.41 Snyder 3E
0.37 Slaton 2NE
0.36 Roaring Springs 3N
0.31 O'Donnell 1N
0.30 Muleshoe 2SSW
0.27 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
0.26 Reese Center
0.26 Snyder 3SSW
0.22 Anton 6SSW
0.19 Hackberry 2 SSE
0.18 Denver City 7WNW
0.15 Gail 2ESE
0.13 Guthrie 10WSW
0.12 Post 1NE
0.11 Smyer
0.11 Welch
0.10 Seagraves 1SW
0.10 Aspermont 3NE
0.10 Seminole 2NNE
0.09 Dimmitt 2NE
0.09 Abernathy 5ENE
0.07 Olton 6S
0.06 Floydada 2NNE
0.05 Jayton 1SSE
0.05 Brownfield 2S
0.04 Adrian 6WSW
0.03 Knox City 3NW
0.02 Ralls 1SE
0.02 Lamesa 2SE
0.01 Levelland 4S
0.01 Hart 3N
0.01 Sundown 8WSW
0.01 Silverton 7ESE
0.01 Friona 2NE
0.01 Turkey 2WSW
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community’s center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Anton 6SSW” is the rain gauge six miles south-southwest of the center of Anton. Rainfall in Anton may have been less or greater.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 59°, six degrees below the average low for the date. The high was 91°, the average for the date. The June 18 record low is 47° (1945) and the record high 107° (1924). For today, June 19, Lubbock’s average low is 65° and the high 91°. The record low is 52° (1945) and the record high 107° (2011).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 9:00 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:37 AM CDT.
