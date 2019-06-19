WANTED WEDNESDAY: Searching for suspects seen stealing items from vehicles

June 19, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects accused of a variety of crimes this week, including three people seen stealing from vehicles and one involved in hotel vandalism.

It's WANTED WEDNESDAY and we need YOUR help identifying these suspects! First up we have two suspects walking around a neighborhood taking things from vehicles. Next, we have a male suspect who walks around a hotel, enters a bathroom and writes on the walls. Last, we have a suspect who has been stealing gas and items from vehicles. Do you recognize any of these suspects? Please give us a call on Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Remember you can stay anonymous and your tip could land you a cash reward!

The first two suspects were seen in the 5000 block of 109th Street back on May 23 at 4:06 p.m., walking around and taking items from vehicles.

They were caught on camera breaking into and taking items from two vehicles parked in a driveway.

The next suspect was seen painting graffiti in a hotel bathroom at 2322 Mac Davis Lane around 8 a.m. on May 26.

The next suspect has been seen stealing gas and items from cars at 33 Briercroft Office.

If you have information about any of these cases, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

