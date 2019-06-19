WANTED WEDNESDAY: Searching for suspects seen stealing items from vehicles

It's WANTED WEDNESDAY and we need YOUR help identifying these suspects! First up we have two suspects walking around a neighborhood taking things from vehicles. Next, we have a male suspect who walks around a hotel, enters a bathroom and writes on the walls. Last, we have a suspect who has been stealing gas and items from vehicles. Do you recognize any of these suspects? Please give us a call on Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Remember you can stay anonymous and your tip could land you a cash reward!