Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Tech advances to next level of College World Series, LPD issues warrants in 21-year-old murder case and Jarrett Culver expected to be top pick in NBA draft

By Michael Cantu | June 20, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 6:22 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Red Raiders are one of the final four teams in the NCAA College World series after beating Florida State 4-1 Wednesday.

An arrest has been made the 21-year-old murder case of Jessie Ordonez, who was murdered in 1998 after a New Year’s Eve party.

  • Now, Lubbock police have issued two arrest warrants for Lee and Gabriel Lopez. Both of those men are brothers.
  • Lee Lopez was taken into police custody in Canyon County, Idaho during a probation hearing.
  • Gabriel Lopez has not been found but is believed to still have ties to both Lubbock and Idaho.
  • Read more here: Lubbock police make arrest in 21-year-old murder case

Looking ahead, former Texas Tech basketball player Jarrett Culver is expected to be a top pick in tonight’s NBA draft.

The former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Chief Financial Officer will be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

  • A federal court will sentence Shane Smith at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1.
  • Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday but released on a $20,000 bond.
  • He now faces up to 20 years in prison, probation and could pay a fine of up to $250,000 along with restitution.
  • Read more here: Former Reagor-Dykes CFO Shane Smith to be sentenced in October

In national news, the shooting of baseball superstar David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic is now thought to have been a case of mistaken identity.

  • Dominican Republic Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said the target was another person who was dressed similarly as Ortiz.
  • The shooting is thought to have been orchestrated by a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity

