Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Red Raiders are one of the final four teams in the NCAA College World series after beating Florida State 4-1 Wednesday.
- Now, Texas Tech plays Michigan, the opponent that previously beat the team in game one of the CWS, at 1 p.m. Friday.
- If Tech beats Michigan, it will advance to the best of three in the national championship series.
- Read more here: Red Raiders eliminate Florida State 4-1, advance to National Semifinals
An arrest has been made the 21-year-old murder case of Jessie Ordonez, who was murdered in 1998 after a New Year’s Eve party.
- Now, Lubbock police have issued two arrest warrants for Lee and Gabriel Lopez. Both of those men are brothers.
- Lee Lopez was taken into police custody in Canyon County, Idaho during a probation hearing.
- Gabriel Lopez has not been found but is believed to still have ties to both Lubbock and Idaho.
- Read more here: Lubbock police make arrest in 21-year-old murder case
Looking ahead, former Texas Tech basketball player Jarrett Culver is expected to be a top pick in tonight’s NBA draft.
- Mock draft predictions have Culver getting picked fourth or fifth, which would more than likely mean he would go to Cleveland or Atlanta.
- This also comes after Culver signed a multi-year contract with Adidas, which makes him the second 2019 draft prospect to announce an endorsement deal.
- Read more here: Culver could be going to Cleveland or Atlanta after Thursday’s NBA Draft, AP says
The former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Chief Financial Officer will be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
- A federal court will sentence Shane Smith at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1.
- Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday but released on a $20,000 bond.
- He now faces up to 20 years in prison, probation and could pay a fine of up to $250,000 along with restitution.
- Read more here: Former Reagor-Dykes CFO Shane Smith to be sentenced in October
In national news, the shooting of baseball superstar David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic is now thought to have been a case of mistaken identity.
- Dominican Republic Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said the target was another person who was dressed similarly as Ortiz.
- The shooting is thought to have been orchestrated by a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity
