Heat Wave hits the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A HOT day on the South Plains. In Lubbock, for the first time since August 27th of 2018 the high temperature topped the century mark. The unofficial high was 101 degrees at the time of this story.
It could be another 100+ day for communities tomorrow as high pressure remains in control and the dryline pushes moisture to the eastern areas. It’s a summer-type of pattern which is appropriate with Friday the first official day of summer. For Lubbock the Summer Solstice is at 10:54 am and I expect an afternoon high of 100 degrees or higher for the city.
The weekend will bring a slight drop in afternoon readings as the mid to upper 90s take control of the area. It does appear that afternoon temps will remain in the 90s through the next 7 days for the South Plains. We may get a brief break on Wednesday of next week and a slightly better chance of storms on that day.
There will be a chance for some showers and possible isolated storms on Friday and through the weekend primarily in the eastern South Plains. While severe weather is not expected the storms that form could produce some strong downburst winds due to heat and lack of moisture.
With this extended and first time of high temperatures remember to drink plenty of fluids, preferably water, use sunscreen and cool down under a tree on in air-conditioned buildings when possible.
