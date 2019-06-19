Isolated storms southeast, Hot Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the Southeastern half of the viewing area tonight.
If storms develop, they could become severe with large hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Most of the region will remain quiet with a few passing clouds and low temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s. Winds become southwest overnight.
Lubbock could reach 100 degrees Thursday. This would be the first 100 degree day of the year if we reach that mark.
Skies remain mostly sunny. Winds become southwest at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
Little or no rainfall is expected Thursday.
Isolated storms are possible Friday with highs near 100 degrees again. Southwest winds increase to 15 to 25 mph Friday afternoon.
Over the weekend, stray storms are possible each day with highs in the 90’s and lows in the 60’s.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.