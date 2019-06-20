Jarrett Culver ready for NBA draft

“I’m Jarrett Culver, from Texas Tech University, and an elite two-way player,” said Culver in an NBA produced intro video. “I see myself as determined, motivated and hard-working. I put in hours and hours to work on my craft and be great at what I do. I have a lot to prove. I go out every night trying to prove myself. A lot of people doubted me and didn’t believe in me, so I stayed true to myself. When I look in the mirror I see myself working hard every day and all the people who doubted me. I see myself proving that I can be what I really want to be. People don’t have the expectations that I have for myself. I know there are a lot of great players that play in the NBA and I want to be one of them.”