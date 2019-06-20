KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet James

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet James, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. James is a 1-year-old pit who has been with LAS since 2018.
He is not the biggest fan of treats but loves toys.
Adoption fees for Thursday, June 20, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
