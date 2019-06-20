Lubbock celebrates Juneteenth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Juneteenth is the holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day African Americans in Texas learned of their freedom from slavery under the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth is the day general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and delivered the news that Abraham Lincoln freed slaves on January 1, 1863.
“It took us two and a half years extra than the rest of the country to even to get the news. Some say it’s because of the messenger, some say it was deliberate, but that was the day that the first time in history where us as a country, every man was free,” McCleod said.
AJ McCleod, East Lubbock Community Alliance facilitator and Juneteenth co-chair said for many in Lubbock, Juneteenth is a day to dress up, head down to the park and celebrate all day.
“I grew up in East Lubbock, born and raised, and every year was so special to me, it was a holiday,” McCleod.
It is the third year East Lubbock Community Alliance has hosted the Juneteenth celebration. This year included a housing symposium, an all-black affair party, a walkathon, parade and gospel concert.
“It was a time for the community to come together and break bread with one another, just hold that fellowship,” McCleod said.
McCleod said more than 2,500 people from all over Lubbock gathered at Mackenzie Park to celebrate the Juneteenth festivities.
“It’s not only a tradition for east Lubbock and for the African American community, but for all communities to celebrate a time in our history that changed the culture and changed our world and changed how things are,” McCleod said.
McCleod said the celebration is not just for one group of people, but for everybody to come together and interact with one another in a way that allows camaraderie.
“Where we just get a chance to fellowship see somebody who doesn’t look like us and aren’t around us all the time because that’s what it should be about and that’s what’s going to make our community better and release some of the tension that we see across the nation,” McCleod said.
In just a couple months, the committee will begin planning for next year’s Juneteenth celebration. Their hope is to bring in an even more diverse crowd with more vendors and resources for the community.
