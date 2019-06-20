Lubbock ISD announces teacher pay raises

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District has announced changes to teacher’s salaries following legislation that was passed by state law makers regarding school finance reform.
Texas House Bill 3 gave school districts throughout Texas more than $6 billion to improve public education and pay teachers more.
During an LISD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday morning, a new budget and new funding that allocated nearly $6 million in pay raises were approved.
Officials with the district estimate younger teachers and other faculty such as counselors and nurses could see a 5 percent raise, while teachers who have been with the district more than five years could see 6 percent.
This now puts the district’s starting salary at $45,000 a year.
Compared to other years, this raise is significant because most raises are in the 1-2 percent range, according to LISD.
The district also announced the school tax rate will be 7 cents lower next year.
Lubbock ISD released this statement on Thursday afternoon:
Action taken by Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees:
● Approved a 5% increase for all classroom teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and diagnosticians.
● Those who have 5 years or more experience will get a 6% increase.
● Para-professionals, such as secretaries and clerks who were not addressed by HB3, will also get a 5% salary increase based on the midpoint of their pay grade.
● Administrators such as principals and central office staff will receive 3% salary increases based on the midpoint of their pay grade.
How HB3 mandate translates to Lubbock ISD:
● Based on Lubbock ISD calculations, the state will require the district to give $4M in raises of which $3.1M goes to teachers. Lubbock ISD Trustees have approved $5.7M in raises to teachers alone which is almost double the amount required by HB3.
● The teacher portion is 73% of the overall District raise package. This is unprecedented in the history of the Lubbock ISD.
HB3 language mandating teacher pay increase:
● When the basic allotment increases, districts must dedicate 30% of per student revenue gain compared to the prior year to pay raises for non-administrative staff.
● 75% of that amount must be used for compensation increases to teachers, librarians, counselors, and nurses, prioritizing differentiated compensation for classroom teachers with more than 5 years of experience:
● The remaining 25% may be used as determined by the district for compensation increases for full-time employees.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.