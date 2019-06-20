Man in custody after five TSA Officers attacked at Phoenix Airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man is in custody after attacking multiple TSA officers at the airport in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday.
Tyrese Roshawn Garner of Lubbock was spotted at the Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix around 9:30 Tuesday morning, when he forced his way through a security checkpoint.
Garner pushed his way past waiting passengers before charging through the metal detector and knocking one TSA screener to the ground.
He then punched four other TSA officers while attempting to charge into the concourse area. Several TSA officers tackled Garner to the ground while waiting for police to arrive.
While on the ground, Garner continued to resist and struggle against police officers, who arrested him and charged him with criminal trespassing, assault and resisting arrest.
Garner continued to resist restraint after being arrested, kicking and writhing against officers. Garner tried to wrestle away but was held down until the Fire Department arrived with a gurney
Garner was transported safely to a police vehicle and is currently held in the Maricopa County Jail.
We will bring you more information on this story as it becomes available
