Stealing packages could result in jail time in Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill

House Bill 37, which goes into effect Sept. 1, criminalizes mail theft, with the penalty ranging from a class A misdemeanor to third-degree felony, depending on the number of addresses mail is taken from. That means the punishment ranges from up to one year in jail and a fine of $4,000 to between two and 10 years in prison and fine of up to $10,000, depending on the number of addresses stolen from. The punishment also increases — and can go up to a first-degree felony — if there’s proof an offender intended to obtain someone’s identifying information or steal from the address of a disabled or elderly person.