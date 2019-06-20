Texas Panhandle agencies come together to rescue patient from Palo Duro Canyon

By Jacob Helker | June 20, 2019 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 9:13 AM

PALO DURO CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A person is recovering after the combined efforts of several area first responder agencies to rescue them from Palo Duro Canyon on Wednesday evening.

Randall County Fire Department was called out to the canyon for a technical rescue, joined by agencies from Claude, Happy, Lifestar, Texas Parks and Wildlife and others.

Photos show a person on a gurney being lifted up a cliff face from inside the canyon as rescuers look on.

The patient was successfully extracted from the canyon, which Randall County said was thanks to the “combined support” of all the agencies involved.

No information on the condition, identity or age of the patient has yet been released by authorities.

