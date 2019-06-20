LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thermometer says: Summer!
Heat is the theme of our weather story today and tomorrow, the final day of Spring and the first official day of Summer, respectively. This year so far Lubbock has not reached 100 degrees. The hottest temp of the year to date is 97°, recorded last Saturday. Many of the TTU West Texas Mesonet weather stations record triple-digit highs that day. You can expect even hotter weather today.
Lubbock has recorded only twelve days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees (a 90-Degree-Day). There were three in April, with 92° the hottest. There were three in May, with 93° the hottest. There have been so far six in June, with 97° the hottest (as noted above).
Today will be the hottest of the year. At least so far. This afternoon will be mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and very hot. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees will be widespread. There is little chance of rain, though a few storms may pop up in the heat. The area most likely to see these stray storms is roughly the northeastern third of the KCBD viewing area.
Tomorrow I expect will be about as hot as today. The afternoon otherwise will be mostly sunny and breezy, but a few storms are not out of the question. As such, my forecast includes a slight chance of a PM storm in the Lubbock area, though the chance will be slightly greater just to the east.
Saturday will not be as hot, but highs will be in the 90s. The storm chance will remain low but will include all but the far western viewing area. Along with a little more cloud cover, winds will increase making for a somewhat windy day.
It's that time of year.
Time to remember to take it easy in the heat, drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, wear a hat, spend time in the shade or, better, in an air-conditioned space.
Time to remember to NEVER leave anyone, especially a child or a person in less than good health, or an animal, unattended in a vehicle for even a moment. If you ever have any reason to carry a child in your vehicle, then check to make sure no one is left EVERY time you get out. Whether or not you have a child or grandchild, whether you are a parent or grandparent. Make it a habit.
52 children died last year when they were left behind or inadvertently trapped in a parked car, according to data compiled by KidsAndCars.org, the most in a single year since records began in 1998. At least eight children have died in hot vehicles this year so far. More than 910 have died this way since 1998. The state with more deaths than any other? Texas.
Friday is the first "official" day of Summer because it marks the Summer Solstice. Locally at 10:54 AM.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 63°, two degrees below the average low for the date. The high was 94°, three degrees above the average for the date. The June 19 record low is 52° (1945) and the record high 107° (2011). For today, June 20, Lubbock’s average low is 65° and the high 92°. The record low is 49° (1973) and the record high 108° (1935).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 9:01 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:37 AM CDT.
